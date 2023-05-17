Athletics and Diamondbacks play, winner claims 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-34, fifth in the AL West) Oakland, California; Wednesday,…

Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-34, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (0-2, 8.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Athletics +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Oakland has a 5-19 record at home and a 10-34 record overall. The Athletics rank seventh in the AL with 52 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Arizona has gone 10-9 on the road and 24-19 overall. The Diamondbacks are 18-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 11 home runs while slugging .624. Esteury Ruiz is 12-for-45 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .268 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-36 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .277 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

