All-NBA Teams

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 8:17 PM

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)

First Team
1st 2nd 3rd Total
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 100 500
F Jayson Tatum, Bos 92 8 484
C Joel Embiid, Phi 87 13 474
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 63 29 5 407
G Luka Doncic, Dal 60 33 4 403
Second Team
C Nikola Jokic, Den 32 68 364
G Donovan Mitchell, Cle 45 36 16 349
G Stephen Curry, GS 17 20 43 188
F Jimmy Butler, Mia 1 52 21 182
F Jaylen Brown, Bos 1 45 29 169
Third Team
C Domantas Sabonis, Sac 26 69 147
G De’Aaron Fox, Sac 1 33 40 144
G Damian Lillard, Por 36 29 137
F Julius Randle NY 30 35 125
F LeBron James, LAL 16 33 81
Others receiving votes

Guards: Ja Morant, Memphis 44; Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee 39; Jalen Brunson, New York 23; Devin Booker, Phoenix 10; James Harden, Philadelphia 6; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1; Trae Young, Atlanta 1.

Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Utah 49; Kevin Durant, Phoenix 35; Pascal Siakam, Toronto 15; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers 15; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota 14; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 11; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago 2; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn 2; Paul George, LA Clippers 1; Zach LaVine, Chicago 1; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

