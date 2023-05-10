All-NBA Teams

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|First Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|100
|–
|–
|500
|F Jayson Tatum, Bos
|92
|8
|–
|484
|C Joel Embiid, Phi
|87
|13
|–
|474
|G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|63
|29
|5
|407
|G Luka Doncic, Dal
|60
|33
|4
|403
|Second Team
|C Nikola Jokic, Den
|32
|68
|–
|364
|G Donovan Mitchell, Cle
|45
|36
|16
|349
|G Stephen Curry, GS
|17
|20
|43
|188
|F Jimmy Butler, Mia
|1
|52
|21
|182
|F Jaylen Brown, Bos
|1
|45
|29
|169
|Third Team
|C Domantas Sabonis, Sac
|–
|26
|69
|147
|G De’Aaron Fox, Sac
|1
|33
|40
|144
|G Damian Lillard, Por
|–
|36
|29
|137
|F Julius Randle NY
|–
|30
|35
|125
|F LeBron James, LAL
|–
|16
|33
|81
|Others receiving votes
Guards: Ja Morant, Memphis 44; Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee 39; Jalen Brunson, New York 23; Devin Booker, Phoenix 10; James Harden, Philadelphia 6; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1; Trae Young, Atlanta 1.
Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Utah 49; Kevin Durant, Phoenix 35; Pascal Siakam, Toronto 15; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers 15; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota 14; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 11; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago 2; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn 2; Paul George, LA Clippers 1; Zach LaVine, Chicago 1; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1.
