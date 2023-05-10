All-NBA Teams

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) First Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 100 – – 500 F Jayson Tatum, Bos 92 8 – 484 C Joel Embiid, Phi 87 13 – 474 G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 63 29 5 407 G Luka Doncic, Dal 60 33 4 403 Second Team C Nikola Jokic, Den 32 68 – 364 G Donovan Mitchell, Cle 45 36 16 349 G Stephen Curry, GS 17 20 43 188 F Jimmy Butler, Mia 1 52 21 182 F Jaylen Brown, Bos 1 45 29 169 Third Team C Domantas Sabonis, Sac – 26 69 147 G De'Aaron Fox, Sac 1 33 40 144 G Damian Lillard, Por – 36 29 137 F Julius Randle NY – 30 35 125 F LeBron James, LAL – 16 33 81 Others receiving votes Guards: Ja Morant, Memphis 44; Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee 39; Jalen Brunson, New York 23; Devin Booker, Phoenix 10; James Harden, Philadelphia 6; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1; Trae Young, Atlanta 1. Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Utah 49; Kevin Durant, Phoenix 35; Pascal Siakam, Toronto 15; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers 15; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota 14; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 11; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago 2; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn 2; Paul George, LA Clippers 1; Zach LaVine, Chicago 1; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1.