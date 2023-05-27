Aidan Meola’s walk-off home helps Oklahoma St. eliminate Texas Tech, advance to Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aidan Meola hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth and No 7…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aidan Meola hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth and No 7 seed Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 6-5 Saturday to eliminate the Red Raiders and advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State (41-17) has won four games in three days — including an 8-1 win early Saturday over Texas Tech — since losing its opening game of the tournament on Wednesday. The Cowboys play No. 4 seed TCU, which won two of three games against the OSU in the regular season, for the title on Sunday.

Texas Tech (39-21) scored five runs in the top of fifth, capped by Hudson White’s ‘three-run home run, and the Red Raiders led 5-0 going into the bottom of the eighth, which Zach Ehrhard led off with a single. Beau Sylvester followed with a pinch-hit two-run home run, Colin Brueggemann later scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded before pinch-hitter Carson Benge made it 5-all with a two-RBI single.

After Ehrhard struck out in the bottom of the ninth, Meola hit his third career home run to help the Cowboys fight off elimination and live for at least one more day.

David Mendham with 4 for 4 with a double and a run for Oklahoma State.

Gabe Davis (1-2) came in with one on and one out in the top of the ninth. Drew Woodcox singled on the ninth pitch of the next at bat to give the Red Raiders runners on first and second before Davis struck out White and Tracer Lopez to end the threat and earn his first career win.

