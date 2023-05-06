AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT DIVISION SEMIFINALS (Best-of-5) x-if necessary EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Hartford 3, Providence 1 Friday, April 28: Hartford…

All Times EDT

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Friday, April 28: Hartford 1, Providence 0

Saturday, April 29: Hartford 2, Providence 1

Wednesday, May 3: Providence 6, Hartford 3

Friday, May 5: Hartford 4, Providence 0

Hershey 3, Charlotte 1

Friday, April 28: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Saturday, April 29: Hershey 5, Charlotte 1

Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte 2, Hershey 1

Thursday, May 4: Hershey 6, Charlotte 2

North Division

Toronto 3, Utica 1

Thursday, April 27: Toronto 6, Utica 5, OT

Saturday, April 29: Utica 7, Toronto, 2

Wednesday, May 3: Toronto 5, Utica 2

Friday, May 5: Toronto 4, Utica 1

Syracuse 2, Rochester 2

Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0

Friday, April 28: Rochester 8, Syracuse 5

Sunday, April 30: Rochester 1, Syracuse 0

Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Texas 3, Rockford 0

Friday, April 28: Texas 5, Rockford 3

Sunday, April 30: Texas 1, Rockford 0

Wednesday, May 3: Texas 4, Rockford 1

Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 2

Friday, April 28: Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

Sunday, April 30: Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0, OT

Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Friday, May 5: Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 3

Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Pacific Division

Calgary 3, Abbotsford 1

Wednesday, April 26: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2, OT

Friday, April 28: Calgary 4, Abbotsford 3, OT

Wednesday, May 3: Abbotsford 3, Calgary 2

Friday, May 5: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2

Coachella Valley 3, Colorado 2

Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley 6, Colorado 2

Thursday, April 27: Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2

Sunday, April 30: Colorado 1, Coachella Valley 0, OT

Wednesday, May 3: Coachella Valley 4, Colorado 3

Friday, May 5: Coachella Valley 5, Colorado 0

