AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Hartford 3, Providence 1
Friday, April 28: Hartford 1, Providence 0
Saturday, April 29: Hartford 2, Providence 1
Wednesday, May 3: Providence 6, Hartford 3
Friday, May 5: Hartford 4, Providence 0
Hershey 3, Charlotte 1
Friday, April 28: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2
Saturday, April 29: Hershey 5, Charlotte 1
Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte 2, Hershey 1
Thursday, May 4: Hershey 6, Charlotte 2
North Division
Toronto 3, Utica 1
Thursday, April 27: Toronto 6, Utica 5, OT
Saturday, April 29: Utica 7, Toronto, 2
Wednesday, May 3: Toronto 5, Utica 2
Friday, May 5: Toronto 4, Utica 1
Syracuse 2, Rochester 2
Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0
Friday, April 28: Rochester 8, Syracuse 5
Sunday, April 30: Rochester 1, Syracuse 0
Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Texas 3, Rockford 0
Friday, April 28: Texas 5, Rockford 3
Sunday, April 30: Texas 1, Rockford 0
Wednesday, May 3: Texas 4, Rockford 1
Manitoba 2, Milwaukee 2
Friday, April 28: Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2
Sunday, April 30: Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Friday, May 5: Milwaukee 5, Manitoba 3
Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division
Calgary 3, Abbotsford 1
Wednesday, April 26: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2, OT
Friday, April 28: Calgary 4, Abbotsford 3, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Abbotsford 3, Calgary 2
Friday, May 5: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2
Coachella Valley 3, Colorado 2
Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley 6, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 27: Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2
Sunday, April 30: Colorado 1, Coachella Valley 0, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Coachella Valley 4, Colorado 3
Friday, May 5: Coachella Valley 5, Colorado 0
