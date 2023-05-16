2023 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 869 players under contract as of April 30, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2023 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:
|Team
|Payroll
|Toronto
|$25,741,930
|LA Galaxy
|$23,463,025
|Atlanta
|$21,257,396
|D.C.
|$20,016,591
|Austin
|$19,922,021
|Chicago
|$19,515,479
|Seattle
|$18,947,463
|New England
|$18,909,273
|Miami
|$18,055,548
|Los Angeles FC
|$17,483,012
|Houston
|$17,252,231
|Columbus
|$16,060,111
|Kansas City
|$15,454,335
|New York City
|$15,448,629
|Cincinnati
|$15,087,380
|Portland
|$14,449,409
|Dallas
|$14,399,519
|Nashville
|$13,976,528
|Charlotte
|$13,473,928
|Colorado
|$13,106,961
|San Jose
|$13,022,374
|Philadelphia
|$12,804,172
|Vancouver
|$12,746,625
|Minnesota
|$12,285,685
|Salt Lake
|$12,138,719
|Orlando
|$11,227,559
|New York Red Bulls
|$11,163,066
|St. Louis
|$10,933,074
|Montreal
|$10,511,926
