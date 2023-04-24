XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|9
|1
|.900
|298
|240
|Seattle
|7
|3
|.700
|243
|177
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|249
|202
|Vegas
|2
|8
|.200
|184
|252
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|3
|.700
|247
|182
|Arlington
|4
|6
|.400
|146
|194
|San Antonio
|3
|7
|.300
|169
|183
|Orlando
|1
|9
|.100
|204
|310
Sunday, April 23
Houston 25, Arlington 9
Seattle 28, Vegas 9
Saturday’s Games
Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at DC, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.