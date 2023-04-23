XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 9 1 .900 298 240 St. Louis 7 3…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 9 1 .900 298 240 St. Louis 7 3 .700 249 202 Seattle 7 3 .700 249 202 Vegas 2 8 .200 184 252

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 7 3 .700 247 182 Arlington 4 6 .400 146 194 San Antonio 3 7 .300 169 183 Orlando 1 9 .100 204 310

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 53, Orlando 28

DC 29, San Antonio 28

Sunday’s Games

Houston 25, Arlington 9

Seattle 28, Vegas 9

