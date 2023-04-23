Live Radio
XFL Glance

The Associated Press

April 23, 2023

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 9 1 .900 298 240
St. Louis 7 3 .700 249 202
Seattle 7 3 .700 249 202
Vegas 2 8 .200 184 252

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 7 3 .700 247 182
Arlington 4 6 .400 146 194
San Antonio 3 7 .300 169 183
Orlando 1 9 .100 204 310

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 53, Orlando 28

DC 29, San Antonio 28

Sunday’s Games

Houston 25, Arlington 9

Seattle 28, Vegas 9

Sports
