XFL Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 8 1 .889 269 212
St. Louis 6 3 .667 196 174
Seattle 6 3 .667 215 168
Vegas 2 7 .222 175 224

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 .667 222 173
Arlington 4 5 .444 137 169
San Antonio 3 6 .333 141 154
Orlando 1 8 .111 176 257

Sunday, April 16

DC 28, Arlington 26

Seattle 30, St. Louis 12

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

