XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 8 1 .889 269 212 St. Louis 6 3…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 8 1 .889 269 212 St. Louis 6 3 .667 196 174 Seattle 6 3 .667 215 168 Vegas 2 7 .222 175 224

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 .667 222 173 Arlington 4 5 .444 137 169 San Antonio 3 6 .333 141 154 Orlando 1 8 .111 176 257

Sunday, April 16

DC 28, Arlington 26

Seattle 30, St. Louis 12

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

