XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|8
|1
|.889
|269
|212
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|.667
|196
|174
|Seattle
|6
|3
|.667
|215
|168
|Vegas
|2
|7
|.222
|175
|224
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|222
|173
|Arlington
|4
|5
|.444
|137
|169
|San Antonio
|3
|6
|.333
|141
|154
|Orlando
|1
|8
|.111
|176
|257
Sunday, April 16
DC 28, Arlington 26
Seattle 30, St. Louis 12
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
