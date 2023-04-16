XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|7
|1
|.875
|241
|186
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|184
|144
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|185
|156
|Vegas
|2
|7
|.222
|175
|224
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|222
|173
|Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|111
|141
|San Antonio
|3
|6
|.333
|141
|154
|Orlando
|1
|8
|.111
|176
|257
Saturday’s Games
Houston 28, Vegas 21
San Antonio 25, Orlando 23
Sunday’s Games
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
