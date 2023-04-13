XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 7 1 .875 241 186 St. Louis 6 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 7 1 .875 241 186 St. Louis 6 2 .750 184 144 Seattle 5 3 .625 185 156 Vegas 2 6 .250 154 196

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 5 3 .625 194 152 Arlington 4 4 .500 111 141 San Antonio 2 6 .250 116 131 Orlando 1 7 .125 153 232

Sunday, April 9

Houston 17, San Antonio 15

DC 34, Seattle 33

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

