XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|7
|1
|.875
|241
|186
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|184
|144
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|185
|156
|Vegas
|2
|6
|.250
|154
|196
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|194
|152
|Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|111
|141
|San Antonio
|2
|6
|.250
|116
|131
|Orlando
|1
|7
|.125
|153
|232
Sunday, April 9
Houston 17, San Antonio 15
DC 34, Seattle 33
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
