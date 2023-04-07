XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|6
|1
|.857
|207
|153
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|163
|127
|Seattle
|5
|2
|.714
|152
|122
|Vegas
|2
|5
|.286
|137
|175
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|177
|137
|Arlington
|3
|4
|.429
|93
|125
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|101
|114
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|137
|214
Sunday, April 2
St. Louis 24, Houston 15
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
