EASTER & PASSOVER: Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | 'EGGucational' White House Easter Egg Roll | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » XFL Glance

XFL Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 6 1 .857 207 153
St. Louis 5 2 .714 163 127
Seattle 5 2 .714 152 122
Vegas 2 5 .286 137 175

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 3 .571 177 137
Arlington 3 4 .429 93 125
San Antonio 2 5 .286 101 114
Orlando 1 6 .143 137 214

Sunday, April 2

St. Louis 24, Houston 15

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up