White’s goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Timbers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Portland Timbers…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.

White broke a scoreless tie when he took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 74th minute.

The Whitecaps’ Simon Belcher was held without a goal. He was trying to become the fifth player in league history to score in each of his first four matches.

Vancouver (2-2-3) had a 13-2 advantage in shots and a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Yohei Takaoka earned the clean sheet for the Whitecaps without making a save. Aljaz Ivacic had eight saves for the Timbers (1-4-2).

The Timbers still sport a 7-6-2 record at Vancouver, the most wins they have at an away venue.

Portland returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Vancouver travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.