White Sox SS Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks with knee sprain

The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 4:09 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Anderson was hurt in the game at Minnesota on Monday when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.

Anderson went to cover third base on a potential double-play ball in the fourth inning that was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson to try to get Wallner, who slid into Anderson’s legs on his way to the base.

The 29-year-old Anderson, a two-time All-Star, is batting .298 with five doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs while playing in all 11 games this season. Sosa entered 2023 ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox organization. He appeared in 11 major league games in 2022.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

