Villar homers twice, Giants hit 7 in romp over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six…

CHICAGO (AP) — David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Monday afternoon.

Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep for San Francisco, which hit its most home runs since July 2, 2002, at Colorado. The team record of eight was eight at Milwaukee on April 30, 1961, when Willie Mays hit four.

The Giants broke out in a big way after being shut out twice while losing two of three in their opening series at the New York Yankees, and spoiled Chicago’s first home game under manager Pedro Grifol.

Pederson got the home run derby going when he connected leading off a two-run second. He was also robbed of a two-run drive in the third by center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

The Giants hit four more homers in the fifth, the first time they hit four in an inning since Sept. 18, 2011, at Colorado. Conforto and Estrada went back to back with one out, and so did Yastrzemski and Villar with two down, extending the lead to 7-0.

Johnson finished the home run parade with his solo drive in the ninth.

DeSclafani picked up his first win since Oct. 1, 2021. The 32-year-old right-hander was limited to five starts last season because of a right ankle injury.

The five home runs allowed by Kopech tied a franchise record. The 26-year-old right-hander got tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI double in a two-run seventh. Robert added a solo shot in the eighth for his second homer in as many days. But it was a rough home opener for the White Sox after they split four games at defending World Series champion Houston.

EARLY START

The start time was moved up an hour because of forecast rain. The White Sox announced the change on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OFs Mitch Haniger (strained left oblique) and Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) were to return to San Francisco and resume baseball activities. “With Slates in particular, he’s beginning to feel really good,” Kapler said. “Haniger is just a little bit behind him.”

White Sox: Closer Liam Hendriks was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday. Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to the game. GM Rick Hahn said Hendriks (non-Hodgkin lymphoma) and LHP Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are “progressing,” though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments. He said the two relievers are on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL “for a reason.” “We are headed the right away and currently have a very real chance of having them both back prior to 60 days into the year,” Hahn said.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Wednesday, with San Francisco’s Logan Webb (0-1, 6.00 ERA) and Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.42) meeting in a matchup between ace right-handers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.