Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Sunday At AT&T Oaks Course San Antonio Purse: $8.9 million Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72 Final Round Corey Conners (500), $1,602,000…

Corey Conners (500), $1,602,000 64-72-69-68—273 -15 Sam Stevens (300), $970,100 72-68-68-66—274 -14 Matt Kuchar (163), $525,100 68-70-69-68—275 -13 Sam Ryder (163), $525,100 71-70-68-66—275 -13 Patrick Rodgers (110), $364,900 66-67-71-73—277 -11 Byeong Hun An (92), $300,375 70-71-68-69—278 -10 Lee Hodges (92), $300,375 74-66-69-69—278 -10 Chez Reavie (92), $300,375 69-72-72-65—278 -10 Andrew Novak (80), $260,325 69-72-70-68—279 -9 Hayden Buckley 67-73-72-68—280 -8 Rickie Fowler 71-72-71-66—280 -8 Padraig Harrington 68-73-68-71—280 -8 Chris Kirk 67-72-69-72—280 -8 Ben Martin 70-70-73-67—280 -8 MJ Daffue 68-72-72-69—281 -7 Lanto Griffin 73-70-69-69—281 -7 Seonghyeon Kim 72-68-70-71—281 -7 Hideki Matsuyama 70-72-68-71—281 -7 Alex Noren 70-71-70-70—281 -7 Robby Shelton 73-69-72-67—281 -7 Nick Taylor 69-71-70-71—281 -7 Charley Hoffman 73-69-71-69—282 -6 Peter Malnati 67-72-78-65—282 -6 Taylor Montgomery 68-74-69-71—282 -6 J.J. Spaun 70-73-70-69—282 -6 Sepp Straka 73-70-70-69—282 -6 Jimmy Walker 70-70-73-69—282 -6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72-73-69—283 -5 Nicolas Echavarria 73-66-71-73—283 -5 Harry Hall 73-70-72-68—283 -5 Nick Hardy 72-70-71-70—283 -5 Harry Higgs 69-68-72-74—283 -5 Nicolai Hojgaard 72-70-69-72—283 -5 Andrew Putnam 71-69-70-73—283 -5 Aaron Rai 71-71-71-70—283 -5 Matt Wallace 69-72-71-71—283 -5 Roberto Diaz 68-69-76-71—284 -4 Augusto Nunez 70-70-69-75—284 -4 Kevin Chappell 71-71-69-74—285 -3 Eric Cole 71-67-75-72—285 -3 Si Woo Kim 69-74-72-70—285 -3 Luke List 71-69-75-70—285 -3 Michael Thompson 69-68-74-74—285 -3 Dylan Wu 70-71-69-75—285 -3 Lucas Glover 75-69-73-69—286 -2 Akshay Bhatia 73-71-75-68—287 -1 Luke Donald 70-72-73-72—287 -1 Tano Goya 72-70-75-70—287 -1 Beau Hossler 71-69-74-73—287 -1 Michael Kim 68-71-73-75—287 -1 Matthias Schmid 70-71-72-74—287 -1 Kevin Streelman 71-72-72-72—287 -1 Pierceson Coody 74-69-70-75—288 E Emiliano Grillo 70-72-72-74—288 E Brendon Todd 70-67-75-76—288 E Ryan Gerard 72-72-70-75—289 +1 Trevor Werbylo 72-70-71-76—289 +1 Tyler Duncan 73-70-77-70—290 +2 Brandon Wu 71-72-73-74—290 +2 Jason Dufner 69-74-76-72—291 +3 Brice Garnett 71-72-74-74—291 +3 Chesson Hadley 70-74-75-72—291 +3 Henrik Norlander 71-73-75-72—291 +3 Thomas Detry 71-67-83-73—294 +6 Cole Hammer 72-72-75-75—294 +6 Garrick Higgo 69-73-77-75—294 +6 Patton Kizzire 73-70-74-77—294 +6 Satoshi Kodaira 72-72-73-77—294 +6 Chandler Phillips 71-72-79-72—294 +6 Justin Lower 69-73-76-77—295 +7 Kyle Stanley 71-72-75-78—296 +8

