Home » Sports » Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Valero Texas Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 2, 2023, 7:05 PM

Sunday

At AT&T Oaks Course

San Antonio

Purse: $8.9 million

Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72

Final Round

Corey Conners (500), $1,602,000 64-72-69-68—273 -15
Sam Stevens (300), $970,100 72-68-68-66—274 -14
Matt Kuchar (163), $525,100 68-70-69-68—275 -13
Sam Ryder (163), $525,100 71-70-68-66—275 -13
Patrick Rodgers (110), $364,900 66-67-71-73—277 -11
Byeong Hun An (92), $300,375 70-71-68-69—278 -10
Lee Hodges (92), $300,375 74-66-69-69—278 -10
Chez Reavie (92), $300,375 69-72-72-65—278 -10
Andrew Novak (80), $260,325 69-72-70-68—279 -9
Hayden Buckley 67-73-72-68—280 -8
Rickie Fowler 71-72-71-66—280 -8
Padraig Harrington 68-73-68-71—280 -8
Chris Kirk 67-72-69-72—280 -8
Ben Martin 70-70-73-67—280 -8
MJ Daffue 68-72-72-69—281 -7
Lanto Griffin 73-70-69-69—281 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 72-68-70-71—281 -7
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72-68-71—281 -7
Alex Noren 70-71-70-70—281 -7
Robby Shelton 73-69-72-67—281 -7
Nick Taylor 69-71-70-71—281 -7
Charley Hoffman 73-69-71-69—282 -6
Peter Malnati 67-72-78-65—282 -6
Taylor Montgomery 68-74-69-71—282 -6
J.J. Spaun 70-73-70-69—282 -6
Sepp Straka 73-70-70-69—282 -6
Jimmy Walker 70-70-73-69—282 -6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72-73-69—283 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 73-66-71-73—283 -5
Harry Hall 73-70-72-68—283 -5
Nick Hardy 72-70-71-70—283 -5
Harry Higgs 69-68-72-74—283 -5
Nicolai Hojgaard 72-70-69-72—283 -5
Andrew Putnam 71-69-70-73—283 -5
Aaron Rai 71-71-71-70—283 -5
Matt Wallace 69-72-71-71—283 -5
Roberto Diaz 68-69-76-71—284 -4
Augusto Nunez 70-70-69-75—284 -4
Kevin Chappell 71-71-69-74—285 -3
Eric Cole 71-67-75-72—285 -3
Si Woo Kim 69-74-72-70—285 -3
Luke List 71-69-75-70—285 -3
Michael Thompson 69-68-74-74—285 -3
Dylan Wu 70-71-69-75—285 -3
Lucas Glover 75-69-73-69—286 -2
Akshay Bhatia 73-71-75-68—287 -1
Luke Donald 70-72-73-72—287 -1
Tano Goya 72-70-75-70—287 -1
Beau Hossler 71-69-74-73—287 -1
Michael Kim 68-71-73-75—287 -1
Matthias Schmid 70-71-72-74—287 -1
Kevin Streelman 71-72-72-72—287 -1
Pierceson Coody 74-69-70-75—288 E
Emiliano Grillo 70-72-72-74—288 E
Brendon Todd 70-67-75-76—288 E
Ryan Gerard 72-72-70-75—289 +1
Trevor Werbylo 72-70-71-76—289 +1
Tyler Duncan 73-70-77-70—290 +2
Brandon Wu 71-72-73-74—290 +2
Jason Dufner 69-74-76-72—291 +3
Brice Garnett 71-72-74-74—291 +3
Chesson Hadley 70-74-75-72—291 +3
Henrik Norlander 71-73-75-72—291 +3
Thomas Detry 71-67-83-73—294 +6
Cole Hammer 72-72-75-75—294 +6
Garrick Higgo 69-73-77-75—294 +6
Patton Kizzire 73-70-74-77—294 +6
Satoshi Kodaira 72-72-73-77—294 +6
Chandler Phillips 71-72-79-72—294 +6
Justin Lower 69-73-76-77—295 +7
Kyle Stanley 71-72-75-78—296 +8

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

