Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Sunday
At AT&T Oaks Course
San Antonio
Purse: $8.9 million
Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
Final Round
|Corey Conners (500), $1,602,000
|64-72-69-68—273
|-15
|Sam Stevens (300), $970,100
|72-68-68-66—274
|-14
|Matt Kuchar (163), $525,100
|68-70-69-68—275
|-13
|Sam Ryder (163), $525,100
|71-70-68-66—275
|-13
|Patrick Rodgers (110), $364,900
|66-67-71-73—277
|-11
|Byeong Hun An (92), $300,375
|70-71-68-69—278
|-10
|Lee Hodges (92), $300,375
|74-66-69-69—278
|-10
|Chez Reavie (92), $300,375
|69-72-72-65—278
|-10
|Andrew Novak (80), $260,325
|69-72-70-68—279
|-9
|Hayden Buckley
|67-73-72-68—280
|-8
|Rickie Fowler
|71-72-71-66—280
|-8
|Padraig Harrington
|68-73-68-71—280
|-8
|Chris Kirk
|67-72-69-72—280
|-8
|Ben Martin
|70-70-73-67—280
|-8
|MJ Daffue
|68-72-72-69—281
|-7
|Lanto Griffin
|73-70-69-69—281
|-7
|Seonghyeon Kim
|72-68-70-71—281
|-7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-72-68-71—281
|-7
|Alex Noren
|70-71-70-70—281
|-7
|Robby Shelton
|73-69-72-67—281
|-7
|Nick Taylor
|69-71-70-71—281
|-7
|Charley Hoffman
|73-69-71-69—282
|-6
|Peter Malnati
|67-72-78-65—282
|-6
|Taylor Montgomery
|68-74-69-71—282
|-6
|J.J. Spaun
|70-73-70-69—282
|-6
|Sepp Straka
|73-70-70-69—282
|-6
|Jimmy Walker
|70-70-73-69—282
|-6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|69-72-73-69—283
|-5
|Nicolas Echavarria
|73-66-71-73—283
|-5
|Harry Hall
|73-70-72-68—283
|-5
|Nick Hardy
|72-70-71-70—283
|-5
|Harry Higgs
|69-68-72-74—283
|-5
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|72-70-69-72—283
|-5
|Andrew Putnam
|71-69-70-73—283
|-5
|Aaron Rai
|71-71-71-70—283
|-5
|Matt Wallace
|69-72-71-71—283
|-5
|Roberto Diaz
|68-69-76-71—284
|-4
|Augusto Nunez
|70-70-69-75—284
|-4
|Kevin Chappell
|71-71-69-74—285
|-3
|Eric Cole
|71-67-75-72—285
|-3
|Si Woo Kim
|69-74-72-70—285
|-3
|Luke List
|71-69-75-70—285
|-3
|Michael Thompson
|69-68-74-74—285
|-3
|Dylan Wu
|70-71-69-75—285
|-3
|Lucas Glover
|75-69-73-69—286
|-2
|Akshay Bhatia
|73-71-75-68—287
|-1
|Luke Donald
|70-72-73-72—287
|-1
|Tano Goya
|72-70-75-70—287
|-1
|Beau Hossler
|71-69-74-73—287
|-1
|Michael Kim
|68-71-73-75—287
|-1
|Matthias Schmid
|70-71-72-74—287
|-1
|Kevin Streelman
|71-72-72-72—287
|-1
|Pierceson Coody
|74-69-70-75—288
|E
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-72-72-74—288
|E
|Brendon Todd
|70-67-75-76—288
|E
|Ryan Gerard
|72-72-70-75—289
|+1
|Trevor Werbylo
|72-70-71-76—289
|+1
|Tyler Duncan
|73-70-77-70—290
|+2
|Brandon Wu
|71-72-73-74—290
|+2
|Jason Dufner
|69-74-76-72—291
|+3
|Brice Garnett
|71-72-74-74—291
|+3
|Chesson Hadley
|70-74-75-72—291
|+3
|Henrik Norlander
|71-73-75-72—291
|+3
|Thomas Detry
|71-67-83-73—294
|+6
|Cole Hammer
|72-72-75-75—294
|+6
|Garrick Higgo
|69-73-77-75—294
|+6
|Patton Kizzire
|73-70-74-77—294
|+6
|Satoshi Kodaira
|72-72-73-77—294
|+6
|Chandler Phillips
|71-72-79-72—294
|+6
|Justin Lower
|69-73-76-77—295
|+7
|Kyle Stanley
|71-72-75-78—296
|+8
