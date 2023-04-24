USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 2:33 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (27) 32-7 769 1
2. Wake Forest (1) 34-6 738 2
3. South Carolina (3) 34-6 725 6
4. Florida 31-10 644 3
5. Vanderbilt 29-11 621 4
6. Arkansas 30-10 600 5
7. Coastal Carolina 26-12 551 13
8. Stanford 25-12 523 9
9. Campbell 31-8 454 12
10. Virginia 32-9 428 7
11. Kentucky 30-9 424 11
12. Boston College 27-12 403 17
13. Connecticut 29-11 394 15
14. East Carolina 29-11 366 8
15. Texas Tech 29-13 251 19
16. Tennessee 26-14 242 20
17. Miami (Fla.) 25-15 234 18
18. Arizona State 27-12 221 21
19. Louisville 26-13 207 10
20. Dallas Baptist 31-9 194 NR
21. West Virginia 29-11 189 NR
22. Duke 27-12 155 NR
23. Oregon 26-12 118 23
24. Oklahoma State 28-13 103 24
25. Indiana 30-11 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Texas (27-15); No. 16 North Carolina (25-15); No. 22 UCLA (22-13); No. 25 Oregon State (26-13).

Others receiving votes:

Oregon State (26-13) 80; North Carolina (25-15) 74; Indiana State (25-12) 52; Texas (27-15) 49; Texas-San Antonio (30-10) 47; Florida Gulf Coast (29-11) 29; Alabama (29-12) 22; UCLA (22-13) 18; Northeastern (32-7) 18; Texas A&M (25-15) 14; Southern California (24-14) 11; Troy (28-13) 7; Southern Mississippi (23-15) 6; Georgia (23-17) 4; North Carolina State (25-14) 2; Iowa (29-10) 1; Maryland (25-15) 1; Oral Roberts (29-11) 1; UC Santa Barbara (24-12) 1.

