USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (27) 32-7 769 1 2. Wake Forest (1) 34-6 738 2 3. South Carolina (3) 34-6 725 6 4. Florida 31-10 644 3 5. Vanderbilt 29-11 621 4 6. Arkansas 30-10 600 5 7. Coastal Carolina 26-12 551 13 8. Stanford 25-12 523 9 9. Campbell 31-8 454 12 10. Virginia 32-9 428 7 11. Kentucky 30-9 424 11 12. Boston College 27-12 403 17 13. Connecticut 29-11 394 15 14. East Carolina 29-11 366 8 15. Texas Tech 29-13 251 19 16. Tennessee 26-14 242 20 17. Miami (Fla.) 25-15 234 18 18. Arizona State 27-12 221 21 19. Louisville 26-13 207 10 20. Dallas Baptist 31-9 194 NR 21. West Virginia 29-11 189 NR 22. Duke 27-12 155 NR 23. Oregon 26-12 118 23 24. Oklahoma State 28-13 103 24 25. Indiana 30-11 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Texas (27-15); No. 16 North Carolina (25-15); No. 22 UCLA (22-13); No. 25 Oregon State (26-13).

Others receiving votes:

Oregon State (26-13) 80; North Carolina (25-15) 74; Indiana State (25-12) 52; Texas (27-15) 49; Texas-San Antonio (30-10) 47; Florida Gulf Coast (29-11) 29; Alabama (29-12) 22; UCLA (22-13) 18; Northeastern (32-7) 18; Texas A&M (25-15) 14; Southern California (24-14) 11; Troy (28-13) 7; Southern Mississippi (23-15) 6; Georgia (23-17) 4; North Carolina State (25-14) 2; Iowa (29-10) 1; Maryland (25-15) 1; Oral Roberts (29-11) 1; UC Santa Barbara (24-12) 1.

