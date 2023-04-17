Live Radio
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 3:17 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (28) 29-6 770 1
2. Wake Forest (2) 31-5 731 2
3. Florida (1) 30-7 705 3
4. Vanderbilt 29-7 690 4
5. Arkansas 29-7 648 6
6. South Carolina 30-6 617 5
7. Virginia 31-6 571 7
8. East Carolina 28-8 551 10
9. Stanford 23-10 496 8
10. Louisville 26-9 467 9
11. Kentucky 28-7 434 11
12. Campbell 27-8 356 15
13. Coastal Carolina 23-11 353 21
14. Texas 26-12 300 18
15. Connecticut 26-9 288 20
16. North Carolina 24-12 248 13
17. Boston College 24-11 233 14
18. Miami (Fla.) 22-13 208 25
19. Texas Tech 25-12 175 22
20. Tennessee 25-13 174 12
21. Arizona State 25-10 161 23
22. UCLA 21-10 149 19
23. Oregon 24-10 118 NR
24. Oklahoma State 24-13 84 16
25. Oregon State 24-11 77 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida Gulf Coast (27-9); No. 24 Southern California (21-13).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (27-9) 73; Dallas Baptist (27-9) 72; North Carolina State (24-11) 56; Texas San Antonio (28-8) 49; Southern Mississippi (22-12) 41; Indiana (25-11) 40; West Virginia (25-11) 31; Alabama (26-11) 23; Texas A&M (22-14) 14; Northeastern (28-7) 14; Southern California (21-13) 13; Duke (23-12) 12; Indiana State (22-12) 7; Kansas State (24-14) 6; Louisiana-Lafayette (25-12) 4; Nebraska (21-11) 3; UNC Wilmington (21-13) 2; UC Santa Barbara (21-11) 2; McNeese State (24-12) 2; Maryland (21-14) 2; Virginia Tech (21-12) 1; TCU (22-14) 1; Oral Roberts (27-10) 1; Iowa (25-9) 1; Elon (23-12) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

