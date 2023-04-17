USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (28)
|29-6
|770
|1
|2. Wake Forest (2)
|31-5
|731
|2
|3. Florida (1)
|30-7
|705
|3
|4. Vanderbilt
|29-7
|690
|4
|5. Arkansas
|29-7
|648
|6
|6. South Carolina
|30-6
|617
|5
|7. Virginia
|31-6
|571
|7
|8. East Carolina
|28-8
|551
|10
|9. Stanford
|23-10
|496
|8
|10. Louisville
|26-9
|467
|9
|11. Kentucky
|28-7
|434
|11
|12. Campbell
|27-8
|356
|15
|13. Coastal Carolina
|23-11
|353
|21
|14. Texas
|26-12
|300
|18
|15. Connecticut
|26-9
|288
|20
|16. North Carolina
|24-12
|248
|13
|17. Boston College
|24-11
|233
|14
|18. Miami (Fla.)
|22-13
|208
|25
|19. Texas Tech
|25-12
|175
|22
|20. Tennessee
|25-13
|174
|12
|21. Arizona State
|25-10
|161
|23
|22. UCLA
|21-10
|149
|19
|23. Oregon
|24-10
|118
|NR
|24. Oklahoma State
|24-13
|84
|16
|25. Oregon State
|24-11
|77
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Florida Gulf Coast (27-9); No. 24 Southern California (21-13).
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (27-9) 73; Dallas Baptist (27-9) 72; North Carolina State (24-11) 56; Texas San Antonio (28-8) 49; Southern Mississippi (22-12) 41; Indiana (25-11) 40; West Virginia (25-11) 31; Alabama (26-11) 23; Texas A&M (22-14) 14; Northeastern (28-7) 14; Southern California (21-13) 13; Duke (23-12) 12; Indiana State (22-12) 7; Kansas State (24-14) 6; Louisiana-Lafayette (25-12) 4; Nebraska (21-11) 3; UNC Wilmington (21-13) 2; UC Santa Barbara (21-11) 2; McNeese State (24-12) 2; Maryland (21-14) 2; Virginia Tech (21-12) 1; TCU (22-14) 1; Oral Roberts (27-10) 1; Iowa (25-9) 1; Elon (23-12) 1.
