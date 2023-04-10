Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

April 10, 2023, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (25) 26-5 743 1
2. Wake Forest (1) 28-4 704 2
3. Florida (2) 27-6 681 3
4. Vanderbilt 26-6 666 4
5. South Carolina (1) 28-4 610 6
6. Arkansas 25-6 601 5
7. Virginia (1) 28-4 585 7
8. Stanford 21-7 524 9
9. Louisville 24-7 482 12
10. East Carolina 24-8 449 16
11. Kentucky 27-5 443 10
12. Tennessee 22-10 387 8
13. North Carolina 22-10 328 15
14. Boston College 21-9 325 11
15. Campbell 24-6 306 14
16. Oklahoma State 23-10 292 13
17. Florida Gulf Coast 26-6 280 17
18. Texas 23-10 238 19
19. UCLA 19-8 221 22
20. Connecticut 22-8 178 18
21. Coastal Carolina 20-9 174 21
22. Texas Tech 22-10 107 23
23. Arizona State 23-9 78 NR
24. Southern California 20-10 60 NR
25. Miami (Fla.) 20-12 52 20

Dropped out: No. 24 West Virginia (23-9); No. 25 North Carolina State (20-11).

Others receiving votes: TCU (20-12) 39; Indiana (22-10) 28; Northeastern (25-6) 24; North Carolina State (20-11) 19; Texas A&M (20-12) 19; Oregon (20-9) 18; Alabama (23-10) 15; Dallas Baptist (23-9) 14; UC Santa Barbara (18-9) 12; West Virginia (23-9) 11; Texas San Antonio (24-8) 10; Elon (21-10) 7; Oregon State (20-11) 5; Southern Miss (19-11) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (23-9) 3; Indiana State (18-12) 2; Missouri (20-11) 1; Nebraska (18-10) 1; Old Dominion (23-8) 1; Oral Roberts (23-10) 1; Sam Houston State (20-13) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up