USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

April 3, 2023, 1:32 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (29) 24-4 749 1
2. Wake Forest (1) 26-3 710 2
3. Florida 24-5 673 3
4. Vanderbilt 23-5 671 4
5. Arkansas 23-5 607 6
6. South Carolina 26-3 594 8
7. Virginia 24-4 561 5
8. Tennessee 21-8 498 9
9. Stanford 18-7 492 7
10. Kentucky 25-3 467 17
11. Boston College 20-6 430 16
12. Louisville 21-6 361 11
13. Oklahoma State 22-7 356 13
14. Campbell 22-4 344 15
15. North Carolina 20-8 308 14
16. East Carolina 20-8 292 10
17. Florida Gulf Coast 23-5 252 18
18. Connecticut 20-6 189 20
19. Texas 20-9 182 19
20. Miami (Fla.) 19-9 163 23
21. Coastal Carolina 18-7 158 NR
22. UCLA 16-8 153 12
23. Texas Tech 20-9 108 21
24. West Virginia 21-7 89 NR
25. North Carolina State 20-8 80 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Iowa (20-6); No. 24 UC Santa Barbara (17-6); No. 25 Mississippi (16-11).

Others receiving votes: Oregon (18-7) 45; Alabama (21-8) 31; Texas San Antonio (23-6) 30; Old Dominion (22-6) 29; UC Santa Barbara (17-6) 29; Indiana (20-8) 22; Texas A&M (17-11) 21; Dallas Baptist (19-9) 15; Auburn (18-9) 9; Northeastern (22-4) 8; Arizona State (19-9) 5; Missouri (19-9) 5; Southern California (16-10) 5; Iowa (20-6) 4; Mississippi (16-11) 2; Maryland (17-10) 1; 1; Oral Roberts (20-9) 1; Southern Miss (16-10).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

