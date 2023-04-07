EASTER & PASSOVER: Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | 'EGGucational' White House Easter Egg Roll | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » United gets Eriksen back…

United gets Eriksen back from injury ahead of top-4 push

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes of a top-four finish.

The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton, manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Eriksen had become a key figure under Ten Hag, making 31 appearances in total this season before sustaining the injury after a tackle from Andy Carroll during an FA Cup victory over second-division Reading.

“The good news is Christian Eriksen is back in training and he will be back tomorrow in the squad,” Ten Hag said at a news conference ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford.

“It was not for nothing that I was so angry about that tackle. We feared that we lost him for the whole season. It was a really bad tackle and it was really also a bad injury he had. But he’s a little bit ahead of schedule so we are very happy with that.”

Fourth-place United is tied on points with Newcastle, which has a superior goal differential, and is three points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up