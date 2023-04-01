Unconvincing win for Joshua against Franklin

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to his winning ways but only after an…

The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he won again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favor of Joshua.

“I would have liked a knockout, but it’s important to get the win,” Joshua said.

Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm at the 02 Arena.

A bizarre finish saw the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed Joshua.

It was quickly settled and Joshua’s hand was lifted again to earn him a 25th professional win and keep alive hopes of a “Battle of Britain” with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

“You know me, I try and provide for the fans,” Joshua said in the ring. “I know who the fans want. The ball’s in (Fury’s) court. I would 100% be honored to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. I stand here and I say that proudly.”

“That would be an honor. So wherever you are, if you’re listening. You know my management. You know my promoter. We’ve had (dialogue) before so let’s continue and hopefully we can get this on sooner than later. We’re not getting any younger.”

Joshua is 33 and Fury 34.

