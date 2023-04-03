UConn squares off against San Diego State in the National Championship

San Diego State Aztecs (32-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (30-8, 13-7 Big East) Houston; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

San Diego State Aztecs (32-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (30-8, 13-7 Big East)

Houston; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies play the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 17-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 15-3 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 26-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins averages three made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Matt Bradley is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.