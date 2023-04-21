Live Radio
Home » Sports » Top-seeded Holger Rune advances…

Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin on Friday.

The top-seeded Rune, who is a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semifinal.

Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday.

Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem of Austria, who also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcos Giron was playing Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.

___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up