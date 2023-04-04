Switzerland to host Women’s Euro 2025 soccer tournament

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Switzerland was chosen Tuesday to host soccer’s Women’s European Championship in 2025. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Switzerland was chosen Tuesday to host soccer’s Women’s European Championship in 2025.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the executive committee chose the Swiss bid over three other candidates after the maximum three rounds of voting. The other candidates were France, Poland and the expected favorite, a four-nation Nordic project with Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The 2025 tournament will have 16 teams playing 31 games over about three weeks.

Switzerland plans to use stadiums in eight different cities all connected by train. They include Basel, Bern, Geneva and Zurich, which also hosted games when the men’s Euro 2008 was held in Switzerland and Austria.

Two of the eight stadiums, in Bern and Thun, have artificial turf surfaces that should be converted to grass for the tournament.

England won the last European Championship as host in 2022, which had been postponed for one year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men’s Euro 2020, which was played in 2021, was held across 11 different nations.

