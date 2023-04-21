Swiatek books semifinal with Jabeur in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals on Friday.

Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the Indian Wells semifinals because of a rib injury but began her clay season on Thursday with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen.

She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur, who eased into the semifinals against Beatriz Haddad Maia by 6-3, 6-0 in their quarterfinal.

Also, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis for a third straight year. The Belarusian next faces Anastasia Potapova, who also came from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

