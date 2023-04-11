Suspended tax-fraud prison sentence for Ben Yedder in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday handed Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder a suspended prison sentence of six…

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday handed Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder a suspended prison sentence of six months and one day for tax fraud.

The court also fined the France forward nearly 134,000 euros ($146,000) for not properly paying taxes in Spain.

The 32-year-old Ben Yedder played for Spanish club Sevilla from 2016-19.

The sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player’s defense team, the court said.

Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain.

