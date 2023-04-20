COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Sullivan and Yeongsu share lead of ISPS Handa Championship

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 5:06 AM

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Andrew Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu each shot 7-under 63 to share the lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan on Thursday.

Three players were a stroke behind in the European tour event — Alexander Bjork, Aaron Cockerill and Deon Germishuys.

It was a bunched leaderboard at Ishioka Golf Club: Almost two dozen golfers were at 5 under or 4 under on a sunny day for golf. Almost 150 players are entered in the first two rounds.

