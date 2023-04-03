Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 4 COLLEGE BASEBALL 5:30 p.m. ESPNU — NC State…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at East Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.=

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NBA G-League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Nashville

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: Sporting Club Freiburg at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Peru, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette at Club León, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

_____

