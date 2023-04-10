Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 11 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ACCN — Kentucky at…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Milwaukee at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Minnesota at LA Lakers, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Argentina vs. Chile, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Manchester City, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Paraguay, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Internazionale at Benfica, Quarterfinal, Leg 1 (Taped)

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.