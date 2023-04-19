Sports on TV for Thursday, April 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 6 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal vs. Loyola Marymount, Los Angeles

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, Everett, Wash.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

