Sports on TV for Thursday, April 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 6 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Michigan

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Brampton, Ontario

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Dallas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Dolphins

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.