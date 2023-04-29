Sports on TV for Sunday, April 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 30 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 30

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

4 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Michigan

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.