Sports on TV for Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Harvard at Michigan
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Houston
ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Arlington at D.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis
