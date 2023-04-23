Sports on TV for Monday, April 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 24 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Florida at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 24

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

