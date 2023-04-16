Sports on TV for Monday, April 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 17 BOWLING 7 p.m. FS1 — PBA: The WSOB…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 17

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN — The 127th Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR Cleveland at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Venezuela, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

