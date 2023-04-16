Sports on TV for Monday, April 17

(All times Eastern)
Monday, April 17
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — The 127th Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR Cleveland at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Venezuela, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
