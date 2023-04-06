Sports on TV for Friday, April 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.)

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Las Vegas

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Brooks, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

