Sports on TV for Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 6 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: San Diego at Colorado

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 3 Opening Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Detroit

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Angels at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Atlanta at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Ecuador, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Portland

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

_____

