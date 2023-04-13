Sports on TV for Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at North Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: San Diego at Colorado
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 3 Opening Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Detroit
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Angels at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Atlanta at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Ecuador, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Portland
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria
_____
