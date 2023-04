Sports on TV for April 8-9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS1 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (Featherweights), Newark, N.J.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Alabama

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Frozen Four Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Boston College at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — State Champions Invitational: TBD, Championship, Washington

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD, Championship, Washington

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — 1/ST Racing Tour: The Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif. and Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

6 p.m.

FOX — The Wood Memorial Stakes: From Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 287 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Miami

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta OR St. Louis at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

12:55 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Dallas

8 p.m.

ABC — New Jersey at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Chicago at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LAFC

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at St. Louis

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at Orlando

_____

Sunday, April 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

BTN — Illinois at Michigan

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris to Roubaix, 159.6 miles (Taped)

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Kansas City at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

3:35 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NBA G-League Final: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gem State Bucking Battle, Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho

RUGBY

2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Final Day, Singapore (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Houston at San Antonio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — D.C. at Seattle

_____

