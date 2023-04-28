Sports on TV for April 29-30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

9 a.m.

NBATV — CFV-Beira vs. Petro de Luanda, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

SECN — Missouri at Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

4 p.m.

FS2 — UConn at DePaul

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — 2023 Iverson Classic All-American Game: From Union, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

1 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

LACORSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (5 p.m.)

9 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1

NFL DRAFT

12 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6

8 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CBSSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — New Orleans at Birmingham

7 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Memphis

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston

_____

Sunday, April 30

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club – Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

TBD

TBD — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBD

TBD — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7 (If Necessary)

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

TBD

TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBD

TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBD

TBD — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBD

TBD — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

4 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Michigan

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.