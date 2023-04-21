Sports on TV for April 22-23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS1 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

2 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 7, Berlin (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Duke

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City

PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Denver

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

8 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Freiburg at Bayern

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. New Orleans Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

3 p.m.

ABC — D.C. at San Antonio

Sunday, April 23

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 8, Berlin (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Auburn, Ala.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Fayetteville, Ark.

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liege–Bastogne–Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Porrentruy, Switzerland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Finals

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle

