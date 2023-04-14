Sports on TV for April 15-16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April…

Saturday, April 15

AHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

11 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

SECN — Georgia at Florida

COLLEGE BOWLING

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

2 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1

ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

USFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Houston

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio

_____

Sunday, April 16

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Harvard at Michigan

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Houston

ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Denver, Game 1

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

XFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at D.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis

_____

