Sports on TV for April 10-16

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 10 COLLEGE GOLF 7 p.m. GOLF — The…

Adv08

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 10

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1-3, New York

______

Tuesday, April 11

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 1

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

_____

Wednesday, April 12

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Marist at Siena

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2

10:05 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at St. Louis

10 p.m.

TNT — San Jose at Calgary

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

_____

Thursday, April 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Texas A&M

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Dallas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

_____

Friday, April 14

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at North Carolina

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: San Diego at Colorado

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 3

_____

Saturday, April 15

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

11 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BOWLING

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

USFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Houston

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio

_____

Sunday, April 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Houston

ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference First Round: TBD

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Memphis, Memphis, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

XFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at D.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.