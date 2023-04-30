NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State MLB Sunday…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -124 Cleveland +106 at TORONTO -174 Seattle +146 Baltimore -154 at DETROIT +130 Tampa Bay -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164 at MINNESOTA -205 Kansas City +172 N.Y Yankees -116 at TEXAS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -168 at MIAMI +142 Pittsburgh -142 at WASHINGTON +120 Atlanta -164 at N.Y METS +138 Arizona -130 at COLORADO +110 at SAN DIEGO -148 San Francisco +126 at LA DODGERS -156 St. Louis +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -120 LA Angels +102 Cincinnati -154 at OAKLAND +130 at HOUSTON -152 Philadelphia +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -230 Florida +188 at COLORADO -215 Seattle +176

