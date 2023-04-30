NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4½ (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State MLB Sunday…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4½
|(207½)
|Miami
|at SACRAMENTO
|1
|(229½)
|Golden State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Cleveland
|+106
|at TORONTO
|-174
|Seattle
|+146
|Baltimore
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-196
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+164
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|Kansas City
|+172
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-168
|at MIAMI
|+142
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Atlanta
|-164
|at N.Y METS
|+138
|Arizona
|-130
|at COLORADO
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-156
|St. Louis
|+132
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-120
|LA Angels
|+102
|Cincinnati
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-230
|Florida
|+188
|at COLORADO
|-215
|Seattle
|+176
