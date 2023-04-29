NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State MLB Sunday…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(207½)
|Miami
|at SACRAMENTO
|1
|(229½)
|Golden State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|at TORONTO
|-168
|Seattle
|+142
|Baltimore
|-144
|at DETROIT
|+122
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|Kansas City
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-188
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+158
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-148
|at MIAMI
|+126
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|Atlanta
|-164
|at N.Y METS
|+138
|Arizona
|-116
|at COLORADO
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-138
|St. Louis
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-118
|at MILWAUKEE
|+100
|Cincinnati
|-154
|at OAKLAND
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-230
|Florida
|+188
|at COLORADO
|-215
|Seattle
|+176
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.