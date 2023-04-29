NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State MLB Sunday…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (207½) Miami at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -134 Cleveland +114 at TORONTO -168 Seattle +142 Baltimore -144 at DETROIT +122 at MINNESOTA -205 Kansas City +172 Tampa Bay -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158 N.Y Yankees -116 at TEXAS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -148 at MIAMI +126 Pittsburgh -134 at WASHINGTON +114 Atlanta -164 at N.Y METS +138 Arizona -116 at COLORADO -102 at SAN DIEGO -142 San Francisco +120 at LA DODGERS -138 St. Louis +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -118 at MILWAUKEE +100 Cincinnati -154 at OAKLAND +130 at HOUSTON -152 Philadelphia +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -230 Florida +188 at COLORADO -215 Seattle +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.