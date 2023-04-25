2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (202½) New York
at MEMPHIS 4 (222) LA Lakers
at MILWAUKEE 11½ (219½) Miami
Golden State (235) at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at TORONTO -172 Chicago White Sox +144
at MINNESOTA -126 N.Y Yankees +108
at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF
at LA ANGELS -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
at N.Y METS -190 Washington +160
at ATLANTA -162 Miami +136
at CHICAGO CUBS -112 San Diego -104
St. Louis -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -122 at CINCINNATI +104
at CLEVELAND OFF Colorado OFF
at MILWAUKEE -225 Detroit +188
at ARIZONA -142 Kansas City +120
Seattle -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -230 Florida +188
at COLORADO -182 Seattle +150

