NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (206) Cleveland at GOLDEN STATE 7½ (237) Sacramento Boston 6 (232) at ATLANTA Denver 3½ (225) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -134 at N.Y YANKEES +114 at BALTIMORE -166 Detroit +140 at TAMPA BAY -156 Chicago White Sox +132 at TEXAS -330 Oakland +265 at LA ANGELS -178 Kansas City +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -290 Colorado +235 Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF San Diego -142 at ARIZONA +120 N.Y Mets -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -148 Houston +126 at CLEVELAND -134 Miami +116 at MILWAUKEE -172 Boston +144 at MINNESOTA -250 Washington +205 at SEATTLE -168 St. Louis +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -120 Carolina +100 Boston -152 at FLORIDA +126 at MINNESOTA -120 Dallas +100 Edmonton -160 at LOS ANGELES +132

