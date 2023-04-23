Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 23, 2023, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (206) Cleveland
at GOLDEN STATE (237) Sacramento
Boston 6 (232) at ATLANTA
Denver (225) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -134 at N.Y YANKEES +114
at BALTIMORE -166 Detroit +140
at TAMPA BAY -156 Chicago White Sox +132
at TEXAS -330 Oakland +265
at LA ANGELS -178 Kansas City +150

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -290 Colorado +235
Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
San Diego -142 at ARIZONA +120
N.Y Mets -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -148 Houston +126
at CLEVELAND -134 Miami +116
at MILWAUKEE -172 Boston +144
at MINNESOTA -250 Washington +205
at SEATTLE -168 St. Louis +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS -120 Carolina +100
Boston -152 at FLORIDA +126
at MINNESOTA -120 Dallas +100
Edmonton -160 at LOS ANGELES +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up