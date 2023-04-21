COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 5 (229) at ATLANTA
at NEW YORK 2 (211) Cleveland
Denver (223) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -174 Chicago White Sox +146
at N.Y YANKEES -134 Toronto +114
at BALTIMORE -180 Detroit +152
at TEXAS -196 Oakland +164
at LA ANGELS -300 Kansas City +245

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -174 at CHICAGO CUBS +146
at PITTSBURGH -132 Cincinnati +112
at PHILADELPHIA -290 Colorado +235
San Diego -112 at ARIZONA -104
N.Y Mets -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -134 Miami +114
Houston -116 at ATLANTA -102
at MINNESOTA -205 Washington +172
at MILWAUKEE -178 Boston +150
at SEATTLE -142 St. Louis +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -115 at N.Y ISLANDERS -104
Boston -156 at FLORIDA +130
at MINNESOTA OFF Dallas OFF
Edmonton -142 at LOS ANGELES +118

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up