Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 12:10 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers 1 (227) at MEMPHIS
at MILWAUKEE 6 (219½) Miami
at DENVER (222½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -142 at DETROIT +120
Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
at N.Y YANKEES -134 LA Angels +114
Minnesota -130 at BOSTON +110
Toronto -118 at HOUSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -110 at MIAMI -106
at ST. LOUIS -196 Arizona +164
N.Y Mets -126 at LA DODGERS +108
Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF
Atlanta -142 at SAN DIEGO +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -210 at CINCINNATI +176
Philadelphia -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
Chicago Cubs -200 at OAKLAND +168
at SEATTLE -132 Milwaukee +112
at WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -176 N.Y Islanders +146
at BOSTON -225 Florida +184
at DALLAS -152 Minnesota +126
at EDMONTON -220 Los Angeles +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

