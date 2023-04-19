NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 1 (227) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 6 (219½) Miami at DENVER 8½…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|1
|(227)
|at MEMPHIS
|at MILWAUKEE
|6
|(219½)
|Miami
|at DENVER
|8½
|(222½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|Texas
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|LA Angels
|+114
|Minnesota
|-130
|at BOSTON
|+110
|Toronto
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-110
|at MIAMI
|-106
|at ST. LOUIS
|-196
|Arizona
|+164
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at LA DODGERS
|+108
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-142
|at SAN DIEGO
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-210
|at CINCINNATI
|+176
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-102
|Chicago Cubs
|-200
|at OAKLAND
|+168
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-176
|N.Y Islanders
|+146
|at BOSTON
|-225
|Florida
|+184
|at DALLAS
|-152
|Minnesota
|+126
|at EDMONTON
|-220
|Los Angeles
|+180
