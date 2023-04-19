NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 1 (227) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 6 (219½) Miami at DENVER 8½…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 1 (227) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 6 (219½) Miami at DENVER 8½ (222½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -142 at DETROIT +120 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 at N.Y YANKEES -134 LA Angels +114 Minnesota -130 at BOSTON +110 Toronto -118 at HOUSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -110 at MIAMI -106 at ST. LOUIS -196 Arizona +164 N.Y Mets -126 at LA DODGERS +108 Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF Atlanta -142 at SAN DIEGO +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -210 at CINCINNATI +176 Philadelphia -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102 Chicago Cubs -200 at OAKLAND +168 at SEATTLE -132 Milwaukee +112 at WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -176 N.Y Islanders +146 at BOSTON -225 Florida +184 at DALLAS -152 Minnesota +126 at EDMONTON -220 Los Angeles +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.